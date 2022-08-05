Oppenheimer Lowers Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FRSH. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Freshworks in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freshworks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.23.

Get Freshworks alerts:

Freshworks Stock Performance

Shares of Freshworks stock opened at $15.40 on Wednesday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $114.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.24 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 68.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.33, for a total value of $67,351.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,939.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,938 shares of company stock worth $3,624,058 in the last three months. 29.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Freshworks

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd increased its stake in Freshworks by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 6,729,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Freshworks by 147.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,098,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,144 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Freshworks by 34,332.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433,252 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Freshworks by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after purchasing an additional 887,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new stake in Freshworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,705,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Freshworks

(Get Rating)

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.