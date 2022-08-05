Oppenheimer Trims Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Target Price to $18.00

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Oppenheimer from $35.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tactile Systems Technology’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.
Several other research firms have also commented on TCMD. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tactile Systems Technology has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.33.
Tactile Systems Technology Stock Down 0.8 %
TCMD stock opened at $9.03 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology has a 12 month low of $6.28 and a 12 month high of $46.41. The firm has a market cap of $180.05 million, a PE ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.08.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCMD. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 219.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 537.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 7,759 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.
About Tactile Systems Technology
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and provision of medical devices for chronic diseases in the United States. The company offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre system, a portable pneumatic compression device that is used for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation test for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
