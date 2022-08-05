Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 68,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 794.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 171,721 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 77,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.85% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OGN. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.
Organon & Co. Trading Down 0.5 %
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 20.42% and a negative return on equity of 103.33%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.
