Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Shares Gap Down to $36.64

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $36.64, but opened at $34.19. Owens & Minor shares last traded at $33.15, with a volume of 5,829 shares trading hands.

OMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Owens & Minor from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Owens & Minor from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.33.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Owens & Minor ( NYSE:OMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 29.89%. Owens & Minor’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Henkel acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, Director Robert J. Henkel purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.76 per share, for a total transaction of $31,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,520. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gwendolyn M. Bingham sold 7,600 shares of Owens & Minor stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total transaction of $268,432.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $783,538.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMI. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 168.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 62.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

