Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,499 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. WBI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 115,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,306 shares in the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,354,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS PTLC opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.98.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.