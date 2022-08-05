Parkside Investments LLC Has $11.91 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Parkside Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,654 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.3% of Parkside Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $163.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.11.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares in the company, valued at $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,262.00, for a total value of $2,671,422.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,870,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock worth $10,528,337 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $142.57 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.