PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.
Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
