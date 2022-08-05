PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $110.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on PYPL. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on PayPal from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $296.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.75.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,873,879,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,051,183 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,334,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

