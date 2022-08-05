PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 1,942.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,878 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,729,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,399,000 after purchasing an additional 767,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 759,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,853,000 after purchasing an additional 625,163 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $7,774,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter worth $6,932,000. 69.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $25.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PBF Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.92.

In other news, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $466,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,528,183 shares in the company, valued at $451,681,209.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO C Erik Young sold 60,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $1,826,968.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,857.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,857,488 shares of company stock worth $63,637,652 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PBF stock opened at $29.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.18. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $10.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.75 by $5.83. The business had revenue of $14.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was up 104.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.26) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current year.

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

