Perceptive Advisors Llc Acquires 144,185 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) Stock

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX – Get Rating) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 144,185 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.05 per share, with a total value of $728,134.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,389,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,467,373.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Perceptive Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 28th, Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 119,392 shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $596,960.00.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Stock Performance

ALDX stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.60, a current ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.91. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $2.36 and a twelve month high of $10.19. The firm has a market cap of $363.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aldeyra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ALDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.02. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Aldeyra Therapeutics to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Aldeyra Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 1,254.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,183,000 after buying an additional 1,288,353 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 3,594.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 975,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 948,747 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 371.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after buying an additional 756,593 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,105,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after buying an additional 739,206 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $1,423,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

