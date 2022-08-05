Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFGC. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,714 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 141,154 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,944 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,671 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE PFGC opened at $51.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $47.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. Performance Food Group has a one year low of $38.23 and a one year high of $58.13.

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 10.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.13.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

