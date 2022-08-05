Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.57. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 7,993 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Perion Network Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perion Network

Perion Network Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter worth about $228,000. Renaissance Group LLC acquired a new stake in Perion Network in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,055,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Perion Network by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,417,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,067,000 after buying an additional 63,852 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 62,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 3,451 shares during the period. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 57,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 46.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

