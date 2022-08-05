Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Shares Gap Up to $19.47

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $19.47, but opened at $20.57. Perion Network shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 7,993 shares.
PERI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Perion Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Perion Network in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Perion Network from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $931.06 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.24.
Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.
