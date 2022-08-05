Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,927 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 573.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phreesia during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Phreesia by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Insider Activity at Phreesia

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Phreesia news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 5,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $126,705.06. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 110,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,774,880.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,739.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,964 shares of company stock worth $295,194. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $26.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. Phreesia, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $76.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.18.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PHR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Phreesia from $36.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Phreesia from $50.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.07.

Phreesia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.