Piper Sandler Lowers Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Price Target to $285.00

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.83.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

INSP opened at $217.89 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $142.74 and a one year high of $286.29. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.33 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a current ratio of 6.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.52.

Institutional Trading of Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 19.54% and a negative net margin of 14.60%. The business had revenue of $69.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,601,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,870,000 after acquiring an additional 42,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 885,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78,975 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 702,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,365,000 after acquiring an additional 29,930 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 632,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,482,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 540,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,797,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.