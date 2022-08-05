Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) by 81.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the fourth quarter valued at $496,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $509,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $928,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter worth about $1,006,000.

NASDAQ XPDBU opened at $9.93 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.88 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.02.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

