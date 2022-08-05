Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 166,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.28% of Power Integrations worth $15,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,353,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,621,000 after purchasing an additional 158,536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,108,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,818,000 after purchasing an additional 197,909 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,098,064 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,998,000 after purchasing an additional 28,972 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after purchasing an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 858,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $79,760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,803,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,474,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 112,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,744 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,288. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Power Integrations stock opened at $85.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.88. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

