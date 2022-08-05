PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 1,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded PrimeEnergy Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at PrimeEnergy Resources

In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $173,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other PrimeEnergy Resources news, Director Clint Hurt sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.66, for a total value of $173,586.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,372,755.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $484,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,748 shares in the company, valued at $29,033,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,201 shares of company stock worth $958,549. Insiders own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PrimeEnergy Resources

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PrimeEnergy Resources Co. ( NASDAQ:PNRG Get Rating ) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,013 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.56% of PrimeEnergy Resources worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock opened at $79.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.21 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.80. PrimeEnergy Resources has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $105.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.12.

PrimeEnergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.21 million for the quarter. PrimeEnergy Resources had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 16.17%.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

