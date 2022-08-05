Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC) Short Interest Down 16.8% in July

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a drop of 16.8% from the June 30th total of 487,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 23.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Procaps Group stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) by 148.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177,974 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. owned 0.26% of Procaps Group worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROC opened at $8.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.55. Procaps Group has a one year low of $5.86 and a one year high of $11.98.

Procaps Group ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $85.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procaps Group will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

