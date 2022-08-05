Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,800 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Stock Performance

PSAG opened at $9.83 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $9.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.76.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 13.9% during the second quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 24,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 12.0% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 159,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 5,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 590,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 580,000 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,668,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 233.7% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 372,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,641,000 after buying an additional 260,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

About Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.