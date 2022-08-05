Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 1,030 Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,287,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,247,000 after purchasing an additional 40,018 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 823,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,536,000 after buying an additional 409,597 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 9,712 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $128.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.49.

Jacobs Engineering Group ( NYSE:J Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.45%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $155.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.57.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

