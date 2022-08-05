Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 2,741 Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,240,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 39,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $366,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $52.34 on Friday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $50.01 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.75.

