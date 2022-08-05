Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,148 Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Overstock.com by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,797,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,112,000 after buying an additional 48,049 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 172,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,764,000 after buying an additional 15,205 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 441,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,057,000 after buying an additional 58,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Overstock.com by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 435,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,727,000 after buying an additional 29,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OSTK. Bank of America decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

Overstock.com Stock Down 4.1 %

Overstock.com stock opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.36 and a beta of 3.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.91. Overstock.com, Inc. has a one year low of $24.69 and a one year high of $111.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.97 and a 200 day moving average of $37.65.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $528.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Overstock.com

In other Overstock.com news, insider Krista Dalton sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,502.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

