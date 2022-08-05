Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires Shares of 3,659 Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSY. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bentley Systems Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of BSY stock opened at $41.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.58. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $275.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.65 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 55.22%. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Bentley Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho cut their price target on Bentley Systems from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $55.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Bentley Systems Profile

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

