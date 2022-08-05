Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys New Stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 276.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AerCap by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AER shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of AerCap to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.50 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of AerCap from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $44.57 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $37.20 and a twelve month high of $71.38. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.87 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.84. AerCap had a negative net margin of 20.75% and a positive return on equity of 12.47%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

