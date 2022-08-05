Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 1,755 Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CZR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp cut Caesars Entertainment to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $90.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $122.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 34,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,849.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Don R. Kornstein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.60 per share, for a total transaction of $158,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 30,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,778.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $48.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.10 and a 1-year high of $119.81.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Caesars Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

