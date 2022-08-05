Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys Shares of 4,125 Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $1,800,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $31,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 10.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on Prometheus Biosciences to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXDX opened at $45.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 2.57. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 13.56, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.70 million. Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,722.58% and a negative return on equity of 43.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.63 EPS for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its lead product includes PRA023, a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody (mAb), which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease, as well as systemic sclerosis-associated interstitial lung disease.

