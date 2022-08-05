Prospera Financial Services Inc Cuts Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 89.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,203 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 9.0% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $678,000. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $283,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $37.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.89. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 308,594 shares of company stock valued at $13,299,438. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.30.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

