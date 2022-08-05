Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $142,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund were worth $142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 457,198 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 44,871 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 16.0% in the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 161,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 22,314 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniAssets Fund in the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.53% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of MUA stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $16.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.58.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.0455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

