Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $133,000 in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRFZ stock opened at $169.30 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a one year low of $148.46 and a one year high of $202.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.53 and its 200 day moving average is $170.43.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st.

