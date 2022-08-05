Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $138,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA opened at $24.28 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.78 and a 1-year high of $27.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.56.

