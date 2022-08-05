Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $148,000 in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $196,000. Kraft Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,771,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Resource Consulting Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,780,000. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 374,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $29.35 on Friday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

