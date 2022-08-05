Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $148,000 in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 490,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.03. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.34%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $1,333,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,610 shares in the company, valued at $6,207,385.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin bought 12,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $505,272.47. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 77,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,031,634.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 83,374 shares of company stock worth $3,049,752 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

