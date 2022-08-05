Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $152,000 in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 24,238 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,086,000 after purchasing an additional 29,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $84.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.20. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $89.63.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $1.059 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 154.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WPC. JMP Securities upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com cut W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.80.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

