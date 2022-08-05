Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $160,000 in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,174,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,252,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the fourth quarter worth $389,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of SUSA opened at $89.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.05. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.59 and a fifty-two week high of $106.97.

