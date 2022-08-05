Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $165,000 in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARE. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Carter Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Carter Bankshares by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 315,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 232,800 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Carter Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,385,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 47,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.38. The company has a market cap of $372.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.10. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Carter Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

