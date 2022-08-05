Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $166,000 in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Element Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 29,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 80,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 17.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of 16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of 18.25. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a 1-year low of 14.96 and a 1-year high of 29.99.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

