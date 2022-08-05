Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $169,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 339.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 8,403 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,048,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,870,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 101,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,467,000 after buying an additional 11,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLT opened at $119.31 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $108.11 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

