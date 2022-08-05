Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $135,000 Investment in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 289 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FICO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 103.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:FICO opened at $475.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $340.48 and a twelve month high of $531.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $419.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.74.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $493.00 to $546.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.40.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.72, for a total value of $97,081.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,922 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,949.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

