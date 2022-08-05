Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $136,000 Investment in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,555 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,262,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 733.3% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,939,000. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,470 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,168,628,000 after buying an additional 104,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $190.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.95.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.4 %

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $113.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.76 and a 52-week high of $187.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.91. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.20.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

