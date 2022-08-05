Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $139,000 Investment in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,128,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,831,000 after buying an additional 110,784 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,902,000 after buying an additional 110,127 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,641,000. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,723,000.

Global X FinTech ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.49. Global X FinTech ETF has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $53.07.

Global X FinTech ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th.

