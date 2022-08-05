Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New $145,000 Investment in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 139.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 853,823 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,065,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,898,000 after purchasing an additional 337,233 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,315.5% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 292,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,333,000 after purchasing an additional 271,804 shares during the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,582,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,864,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $78.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $69.10 and a 52-week high of $93.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.89.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.