Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 6.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after buying an additional 23,238 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Air Lease by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 855,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,819,000 after buying an additional 150,504 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Air Lease by 4,114.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 28,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Air Lease by 11.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 2,573 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Air Lease news, Chairman Steven F. Udvar-Hazy bought 3,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.60 per share, for a total transaction of $106,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 1,204,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,882,264.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

Shares of AL stock opened at $37.91 on Friday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $29.75 and a 12-month high of $50.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $557.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.23 million. Air Lease had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays lowered their target price on Air Lease from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Air Lease has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.67.

Air Lease Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

