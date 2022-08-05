Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,872 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $80.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $67.36 and a one year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.17). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $112.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.85.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

