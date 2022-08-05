Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,859 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $63.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.16. The company has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.59 and a fifty-two week high of $78.17.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.63. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.