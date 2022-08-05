Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,826,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,705 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,115,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Thor Industries Stock Performance

Shares of THO stock opened at $84.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.85. The company has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.26 and a 12-month high of $128.87.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

Thor Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $1.35. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 19.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is 8.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on THO shares. BNP Paribas downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. DA Davidson downgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Thor Industries from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.11.

Insider Transactions at Thor Industries

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $81.55 per share, for a total transaction of $99,898.75. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,003.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer acquired 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.55 per share, with a total value of $99,898.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,735,003.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,138,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 14,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,077,899 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thor Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.