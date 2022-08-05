Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,233 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $1,892,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Woodward by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 33,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $3,638,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Woodward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.29.

Woodward Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of WWD opened at $93.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $614.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $1,023,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $99.05 per share, with a total value of $39,620.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,575,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Woodward Profile

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

