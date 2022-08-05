Prospera Financial Services Inc Makes New Investment in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XHR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 11,053 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares during the period. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 354.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 94,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 73,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XHR stock opened at $16.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.48. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.18 and a 52 week high of $20.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.59.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.37% and a negative net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. Analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. B. Riley raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

In other news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $477,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 217,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,156,675.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

