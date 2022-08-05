Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Holdings in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,076,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Home Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Hovde Group started coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Home Bancorp Stock Up 0.1 %

HBCP opened at $38.90 on Friday. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.16 and a 12 month high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $324.70 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.94.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 30.46%. As a group, research analysts predict that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.