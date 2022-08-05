Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 110,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 169,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Trading Down 1.0 %

PEG opened at $64.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03, a PEG ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $75.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.01). Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 13.10% and a negative net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is -110.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total transaction of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,717,132.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.76, for a total value of $69,311.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,028,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.15, for a total value of $633,994.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,717,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,157 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,423. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

