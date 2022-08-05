Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Fiserv by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,855,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Yarbrough Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 110,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 8,693 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $106.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average of $98.20. The firm has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.88. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $119.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.01. Fiserv had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 291,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,350,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,224,609 shares of company stock valued at $113,982,154 and have sold 49,000 shares valued at $5,072,700. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.