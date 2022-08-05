Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases New Stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,630.8% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Performance

PSI opened at $116.97 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $89.66 and a 52 week high of $157.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.28.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

